Clipse Drop New Mixtape, Play Canada

Earlier this week, Virginia rap duo Clipse dropped a new mixtape to lead up to their upcoming Till The Casket Drops album, which is due early next year. Titled Road To Till The Casket Drops, the mix boasts typically excellent Clipse raps atop beats lifted from Jay-Z, T.I., Jim Jones and others. The tape can be found here.

The tape is also meant to commemorate the launch of Play Cloths, Clipse’s new clothing line. On the website the duo have posted the first look at the Winter 2008 collection, which is an assortment of street wear not unlike Pharrell’s Ice Cream line.

All of this adds to the anticipation towards the duo’s upcoming album, but the plot thickens. They’ve also announced two Canadian dates in Calgary and Vancouver this coming January that will see them perform at Tequila Nightclub and Richard’s On Richards, respectively.

Clipse tour dates:

1/18 Calgary, AB – Tequila

1/21 Vancouver, BC – Richard’s On Richards

