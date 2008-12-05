New 50 Cent "Blood On The Sand" Trailer

It looks like the new 50 Cent game — whose fate was up in the air following the end of Sierra — has found a new home with THQ. In fact, the game is now on track for a January release, and the publisher has released a new trailer to prove that 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand still exists. According to the video, the story somehow involves ol’ Fiddy traveling to the Middle East to recover a stolen jewel-encrusted skull. Why the notoriously wealthy rapper couldn’t just buy another instead of shooting his way through hundreds of people isn’t fully explained, but I guess it makes for a more interesting game. Of course, with how infamously terrible the last 50 Cent game was, it wouldn’t take much for this game to exceed fans’ expectations.