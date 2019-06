According to TMZ, perennial tabloid target Suge Knight has had the charges of battery against his girlfriend dropped. The charges were dismissed because of a “lack of production in discover and the failure of witnesses to be subpoenaed.”

Translation: the “Stop Snitchin” campaign is still in full effect.

Suge told TMZ, “God is good, and I’ve got the best two lawyers in America. Happy holidays.”

