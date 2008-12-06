Update: O.J. Gets Canned For 15 Years

UPDATE: O.J. Simpson is headed to prison for at least nine years, but a prosecutor says the former football star could have spent less time behind bars if he had accepted a plea deal before he was convicted.

It’s the worst week ever for football players, young and old. Hall of Fame Running Back O.J. Simpson was sentenced to 15 years in prison for orchestrating an armed robbery at a Las Vegas hotel.

“I didn’t want to steal anything from anyone, I’m sorry, sorry, ” the 61-year-old Simpson told a judge who was evidently not buying it.

For more on this story go to Newsone.com.

Also On The Urban Daily: