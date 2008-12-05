Don Cornelius Pleads Not Guilty

Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius pleaded not guilty to five misdemeanor counts of spousal battery on Thursday, reports the Associated Press.

Court records show the former host of the “hippest trip in America” was not in present court, but entered the plea through his attorney.

The 72-year-old producer was arrested in October after police responded to a domestic dispute call at his Hollywood Hills home. He was charged last month with spousal battery, assault with a deadly weapon and dissuading a witness from making a police report.

Cornelius was ordered to appear for a January pretrial hearing.

SOURCE: EURWeb.com

