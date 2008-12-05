We Remember The Real Mr. Bentley!

Paul Benedict, best known for his role as English neighbor Harry Bentley on the sitcom The Jeffersons, was found dead Monday on Martha’s Vineyard. He was 70.

At press time, authorities were still investigating the cause of death, according to his brother, Charles.

Benedict began his acting career in the 1960s in the Theatre Company of Boston, alongside such future stars as Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman and Al Pacino. He eventually starred in a number of movies, including a role as the oddball director in The Goodbye Girl with Richard Dreyfuss.

But he was mainly known as George and Weezy’s noble neighbor Bentley in “The Jeffersons,” which ran on CBS from 1975 to ’85.

The Urban Daily sends out our condolences to everyone close to Paul Benedict and his family and friends.

