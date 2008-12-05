Paula Abdul Sells L.A. Home

Previously: ‘Former Idol Contestant Found Dead At Paula’s Home’

Paula Abdul has reportedly put her Los Angeles home on the market, a move that comes less than a month after one of her fans committed suicide outside her front gates.

According to Us Weekly, the American Idol judge has confirmed she is selling the house and intends to move to a new, more secure home in the city.

“Paula simply feels she has outgrown her house, and given the recent public disclosure of her address, it seemed time that she move into a gated community,” a rep for the celeb told Us Weekly.

Paula Goodspeed, 30, took a suspected drug overdose in her car outside of Abdul’s Sherman Oaks home on Nov. 11.

Abdul has denied reports that she was too afraid to return to the house.

