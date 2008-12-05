It's Cheaper To Keep Her, Morgan Freeman!

The New York Post is reporting that Morgan Freeman’s divorce from wife Myrna Colley-Lee “will be both nasty and expensive for the Oscar winner.”

Page Six estimates that Freeman’s wife of 24 years could pocket more than $100 million in a potential settlement.

Original estimates put the actor’s net worth in the $75 million to $90 million range, but now it is being reported he may be worth as much as three to four times that amount.

Among assets contributing to the actor’s bounty are a very valuable gold coin collection, a rare stamp collection, a $7 million home in the Virgin Islands, real estate in Freeman’s native Mississippi worth nearly $30 million (including a $5 million personal home), a $10 million New York apartment and a $15 million Los Angeles estate.

Freeman’s marital problems made headlines in August after the 71-year-old actor was in a rollover car crash while driving a car registered to his passenger, Demaris Meyer, 48.

Only days later, Freeman confirmed rumors that he and his wife were divorcing, and that he and Colley-Lee, a costume designer, had been separated since December 2007.

Meyer has been employed as a Memphis-based executive assistant with Federal Express and reportedly is a longtime friend of both Freemans.

