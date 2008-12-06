T.I. Not Trippin' Over Shawty Lo

T.I. spoke to MTV News recently on the set of Saturday Night Live, during which the rapper will be serving as the musical guest.

During this time, T.I. spoke about his oft-talked-about beef with fellow rapper Shawty Lo. Members of both rappers’ entourages got into several fights during last week’s Dirty Awards in Atlanta. At some point, T.I. and Shawty Lo had a private conversation about the squashing their beef.

“We spoke,” said Tip. “I don’t know what that conversation meant. Shortly after we spoke … I felt that that conversation, those words, weren’t upheld. It was just a lot of nonsense. There’s no place in my life for that. There was a time in my life where I wanted no more than to indulge in that kind of activity. I went around looking for it, welcoming it. Now, I just done blown way past that. There’s no place in my life for it. What I told him really was, ‘I’m not trippin’.’ ”

“It’s been over for me,” he continued. “I’m looking way past this. I got way too much stuff that I’m involved in, that I’m looking forward to, to even be bothered with it. I wish you the best. Go do your thing. Peace unto everyone.”

T.I. claimed that although Shawty Lo had a discussion with him about squashing the beef, he didn’t mean it because another fight occurred after the meeting.

“[After we talked], me and my artists go out there to do our song, and there’s a lot of negative feedback from right here in front of the stage. That kinda sparked some things that I, once again, cannot condone, support or entertain. So I had to separate myself form the whole situation.

“I’m done,” Tip said. “Like I said, it’s a non-issue for me. I’m cool. I’m not trippin’. I wasn’t trippin’ before then, and I’m not trippin’ now.”

SOURCE: HipHopDX.com

