Terrence Howard To Announce Golden Globe Noms

Elizabeth Banks, Terrence Howard and Rainn Wilson will join Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Jorge Camara to announce the Nominations for “The 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards” on Thursday morning, December 11, 2008 at The Beverly Hilton.

“The 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards” will take place Sunday, January 11, 2009 at The Beverly Hilton with a live telecast airing on NBC at 8 PM (EST) and produced by Dick Clark Productions in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Orly Adelson, president of dcp, and Barry Adelman will executive produce. Chris Donovan is the director and dcp’s Bob Bardo is the executive in charge of production.

“The 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards” will be seen in more than 150 countries worldwide and is one of the few awards ceremonies that span both television and motion picture achievements.

