Arrest Warrant Issued For DMX

The Arizona Republic reports that yet another arrest warrant has been issued for DMX. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp issued a bench warrant for DMX after he failed to show up for his second appointed court hearing.

The 37-year-old rapper/actor faces charges for theft, identity theft, drug and animal abuse charges which stem from at least three separate court cases. Reports indicate DMX was supposed to appear at a pretrial conference Friday morning. When the troubled star didn’t appear, his bond was raised from $10,000 to $120,000 and a bench warrant was issued. Bradford Cohen, who serves as DMX‘s current attorney, recently told XXL magazine that his client has allegedly been in rehab since the first of the month, and therefore could not make his pretrial conference.

DMX was charged with seven different counts of animal abuse between May and August. Investigators found 20 ill dogs, three of which were dead, on his property. He was also hit with nine drug and drug paraphernalia related counts during the raid. To date, DMX has been issued three fugitive warrants in Arizona due to failing to appear in court. If upheld, Friday’s bench warrant marks DMX‘s eighth run-in with the law this year.

Source: HipHopDX.com

