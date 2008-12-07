Metal Gear To Come To The Xbox?!

A cryptic teaser hinting at the “next Metal Gear” has appeared on the Kojima Productions website, but quite what it means is anyone’s guess. The website page shows a mathematical sum, with two alert symbols equalling what looks like a power symbol. Not much to go on you might think, but the symbols are in green and the power symbol bears more than a passing resemblance to the Xbox 360 ring, albeit with a smaller alert symbol at the top. Could it mean Metal Gear Solid 4 is finally coming to Xbox 360? We certainly hope so, but similarly it could also mean something completely different.

