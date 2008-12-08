Rock Band Offers No Doubt Greatest Hits

Depending on your affinity for live-action Nickelodeon shows, the Rock Band DLC offerings from earlier this week probably won’t go down in history as appealing to a very broad range of faux rockers. Fortunately, next week’s batch of songs are just around the corner, and they’re of a much more mainstream persuasion than the Naked Brothers Band and iCarly soundtracks.

The previously announced No Doubt compilation is scheduled to hit Xbox Live next Tuesday, and the PlayStation Store on Thursday. Including 13 tracks from the band’s The Singles: 1992-2003 album, the total package will cost $19.99 (1600 Microsoft points), while individual songs will run the standard $1.99 (160 Microsoft points). The entire listing of next week’s tracks includes:

“Just a Girl”

“It?s My Life”

“Hey Baby”

“Bathwater”

“Sunday Morning”

“Hella Good”

“Underneath It All”

“Excuse Me Mr.”

“Running”

“Spiderwebs”

“Simple Kind of Life”

“Don?t Speak”

“Ex-Girlfriend”

Younger gamers might roll their eyes at the thought of a ska band fronted by the woman responsible for such atrocities as “Hollaback Girl”, but those of us who came of age in the ’90s tend to have much fonder memories of No Doubt. Even the biggest Gwen Stefani detractors would have a hard time denying how relentlessly catchy some of this stuff is. Go ahead and try going the rest of the week without humming the chorus to “Sunday Morning” at least once.

Also On The Urban Daily: