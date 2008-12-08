Jermaine Dupri: Janet Jackson Is Not Pregnant

Call off the bump watch: Janet Jackson, 42, is not pregnant.

Reports picked up in the New York Daily News and on PerezHilton.com are not true, Jackson’s boyfriend, Jermaine Dupri, 36, tells Usmagazine.com exclusively.

“Does Perez know that lying destroys the credibility of a blogger?” Dupri quipped to Us on Sunday.

Rumors began to swirl after Jackson canceled a string of tour dates in October due to a mystery illness.

