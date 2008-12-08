D'Angelo Not Signed To Bad Boy

After hearing rumors of a D’Angelo and Diddy partnership through Bad Boy Records, D’Angelo has come forward to clear things up.

“While both gentleman hold one another in the highest regard, the stories circulating in the press are totally false,” D’Angelo’s manager Lindsay Guion told All Hip Hop.

D’Angelo’s highly anticipated third album had been rumored to be a Bad Boy effort but his manager insists the “Brown Sugar” crooner is signed to J Records (RCA Music Group).

