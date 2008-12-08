8 Mile Actor Found Dead

An upcoming Dayton, Ohio actor who starred in Eminem’s hit movie 8 Mile has been found dead of an apparent suicide, AllHipHop.com has confirmed.
Actor De’Angelo Wilson, who starred as “DJ Iz” in 8 Mile, apparently hung himself on November 26, just one day before Thanksgiving.
According to police, Wilson, who also had a role in the hit movie Antwone Fisher, was found dead in the back room of a Los Angeles business, although it took police a week to locate his next of kin.
