Japan Keeps Lennon's Memory Alive

Japan is one country where John Lennon’s memory is kept very much alive. Beatlemania has never really died.

Every night in Tokyo, bands dressed as John, Paul, George and Ringo faithfully reproduce their sound.

Even though many of the musicians would struggle to hold a conversation in English, they know every word of the entire Beatles songbook.

Fans of all ages sing along, but only the older generation can remember the momentous occasion when the Beatles performed in Japan.

They played Tokyo’s Budokan Arena for five nights in the summer of 1966, with each show lasting just thirty minutes.

SOURCE: BBC News

