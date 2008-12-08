Jay-Z & Kanye West Lead The Grammy Family Pack

EMI Music Publishing songwriters once again led the way in the nominations for the annual GRAMMY Awards, which were announced in Los Angeles yesterday. Jay-Z, Kanye West, Duffy, Stargate, Death Cab For Cutie, Snoop Dogg, Mary Mary and Alicia Keys all earned multiple nominations for the awards to be held at the Staples Center in LA on February 8, 2009.

Jay-Z scored a mammoth six nominations, following the release of ‘American Gangster’ which is recognized in the Album of the Year and Best Rap Album categories. ‘Roc Boys (And The Winner Is)’ is nominated for Best Rap Solo Performance, while ‘Swagga Like Us’ (by Jay-Z and T.I. featuring Kanye West and Lil Wayne) scores two nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. He receives an additional nomination in the latter category for ‘Mr Carter’, which he co-wrote and performed alongside Lil Wayne.

Kanye West, who won five Grammys at the 50th annual awards in February this year, picks up another six nominations this year. ‘American Boy’, which Kanye performed on alongside Estelle, is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. He shares two nominations in the Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group section (‘Swagga Like Us’ and ‘Put On’), as well as the nomination for ‘Swagga Like Us’ for Best Rap Song. He additionally features on Lil Wayne’s album ‘Tha Carter III’, which is nominated for Album of the Year. Lil Wayne’s chart-topping hit ‘Lollipop’ (recognized for Best Rap Song) was co-written by EMI Music Publishing songwriters Jim Jonsin and the late Static Major.

