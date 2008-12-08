The Carter Documentary To Premiere At Sundance

Although a teaser trailer of Lil Wayne’s The Carter documentary has been around since the summer, it was recently revealed that it will be unveiled in its entirety at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film is directed by respected music documentary film maker Adam Bhala Lough. According to various sources, Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Wayne’s manager Cortez Bryant will also be featured in the film.

In the trailer for the film, Wayne says, “I wrote my first rap at eight, talking about fuckin’, smokin’, shootin’ guns. Same shit. All that crazy shit that everybody love.”

The film will be on display on theater screens at the Park City, Utah festival, which runs from January 15-25 ot the upcoming year.

In related news, Weezy F. Baby kicks off this winter tour in less than a week.

SOURCE: HipHopDX

Also On The Urban Daily: