Killzone 2 Has A Release Date

You’ve seen the footage, you’ve read the hands-on coverage of Killzone 2, but you haven’t gotten any details on when the anticipated first-person shooter from Guerrilla Games will be released. That information has finally been revealed thanks to the PlayStation.Blog. According to Mike Graham, Associate Producer at SCEA Santa Monica, Killzone 2 will officially be released on February 27, 2009 in the United States. Dates for other regions weren’t released, but it sounds like the beginning of March will be filled with the screams of Helghan warriors being shot by ISA guns

Also On The Urban Daily: