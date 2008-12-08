And The Winner Of The 2008 Gamezine Award Is…

With well over a thousand votes, the first results for the 2008 Gamezine Awards are in. Your favourite PlayStation 3 game wooed you with a tragic and engaging collaboration of narrative and gameplay that resulted in one of the most memorable video games of all time.

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots is your winner, claiming victory in what can only be described as a landslide. The game attracted over 60% of the votes!

Solid Snake’s final mission beat out a whole host of high quality video games, including Grand Theft Auto IV, which came fourth on the table with only 4% of the votes.

Our Runner-Up is the charming LittleBigPlanet, still leading the rest of the field by a significant margin, with 17% of the votes.

Both Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and LittleBigPlanet will be entered into next week’s 2008 Gamezine Game of the Year user voting. The Xbox 360’s winners will be announced tomorrow.

