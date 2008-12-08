Fresh Prince Saves His Big Willie For Wifey

He’s tackled everything from angry aliens to rowdy robots with aplomb, but there’s one thing that still makes Will Smith uneasy: Love scenes.

“My grandmother was really firm about how men are supposed to treat women,” the actor said Friday at a press junket for his new drama Seven Pounds. “So for me, my worst nightmare is for an actress to … feel like I’m taking this opportunity to get a little quickie feel – you know, some legal cheating going on!”

“I just need, specifically women, to feel comfortable around me,” he added. “I just don’t want to feel like I’m that dude.”

