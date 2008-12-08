Pharrell Gets Bionic!

The Grammy-winning musician has entered into a partnership with Bionic Yarn, a two-year-old textile firm based in New York dedicated to developing environmentally sustainable fabrics. In this new role, Williams is both an owner and investor in the company, as well as an ambassador and spokesman for the brand. Williams has been on an acquisition spree lately: last week, he was spotted at Art Basel Miami, where sources said he snapped up a work by Takashi Murakami.

Also On The Urban Daily: