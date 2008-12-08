Akon Wants To Move In On Beyonce!

Okay, okay, okay… not really, but the R&B singer is desperate to break-up superstar couple Jay-Z and Beyonce Knowles – he wants to team up with the pair separately in the music studio.

He tells WENN, “I haven’t worked with Jay-Z or Beyonce yet. Those are the only people I haven’t worked with. I would definitely work with them separately. Together is too common – it’s already been done, its almost expected.”

The Smack That hitmaker admits the married couple are the last on his list of musicians he wants to work with – after teaming up with legends such as Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie.

