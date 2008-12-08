T.I. Addresses Signing Killer Mike & Young Buck

Since moving from LaFace to Atlantic, T.I. has enjoyed a string of success matched by few artists. While his current deal gives him the ability to sign acts to his Grand Hustle imprint, artists such as Big Kuntry and Young Dro have yet to attain a level of critical or commercial success anywhere near that of Tip. According to his recent interview with MTV, two additions to Grand Hustle–one rumored, and one very much in the preliminary phase–may change things.

“Killer Mike, on the other hand, I have been speaking to about connecting and moving forward professionally together,” T.I. tells MTV. “Mike is an outstanding lyricist and phenomenal talent and very intelligent individual. We get along very well. Always have. It’s a real organic fit.”

The move could further solidify a roster which was already bolstered by the signing of 8Ball & MJG earlier this year [click to read]. And, although it sounds like a bit of a long shot, there is a rumor circulating about another notable free agent possibly joining the Grand Hustle ranks.

“Buck is a personal partner of mine,” Tip added. “We’ve spoken, about a month or two ago, but we didn’t iron out no particulars. I would definitely be willing to speak to Buck about that, but I haven’t.”

Given the fact that Young Buck is still contractually obligated to honor his current G-Unit/Interscope deal [click to read], T.I. said the pair has kept their recent conversations limited to personal matters, as opposed to talking business.

“I haven’t even started the conversation with, ‘What would it take to get you over here,'” Tip said. “That’s just the conversation that’s been floating around the rumor mill. When I spoke to him, it was more, ‘Hey, how you doing?’ speaking as partners. We didn’t speak professionally. Just him making sure I was all right. Him asking me how I’m feeling, me asking the same of him.”

