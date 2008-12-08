Gabrielle Union Shocked By Sasha Fierce!

“I’ve known her since she was a teenager!” actress Gabrielle Union tells People.com of her close friend Beyonce. But the singer’s on-stage persona, dubbed “Sasha Fierce,” has remained a virtual stranger to the actress.

“Beyoncé is quiet and reserved, very Southern, sweet and polite,” Union told People at Ideal Bite’s “Best in Green” Awards on Thursday. “If someone told me that girl was gonna go on stage and do the kind of performances that she does, and be so fiery, and this quintessential and iconic entertainer, I’d be [in disbelief], like, ‘Yeah, okay!’ “

Beyonce, whose dual personality is expressed in her new album I Am…Sasha Fierce, stars with Union in the upcoming “Cadillac Records.”

“It’s been nice to see that her music and her lifestyle choices and her acting choices have all evolved as she’s gotten older,” says Union, adding that Beyonce’s marriage to Jay-Z has not changed the entertainer one bit.

“They were good to each other before, they’re good to each other now,” Union noted. “They seem very happy when they’re around. As long as there’s more smiles than frowns, I suppose that’s the key.”

