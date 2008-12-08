Lil Wayne Production Duo Nominated for Grammy

Sibling duo Play-N-Skillz are in the Grammy spotlight for the second year in a row.

Their production of Chamillionaire’s “Ridin'” earned them their first trophy in 2007 for best rap performance by duo or group. This year, their Lil Wayne single “Got Money,” featuring T-Pain, is nominated for best rap/sung collaboration.

Wayne’s CD, Tha Carter III, is also among the contenders for album of the year, which puts Play-N-Skillz in position to pick up one of the most Grammy’s most prestigious trophies.

“This was a little bit more shocking than the last one,” Play tells Billboard.com. “I wasn’t as surprised for ‘Tha Carter III’ to be nominated for best rap album, but album of the year? That’s like the biggest accolade you can receive. Of course, for the song to be nominated itself was shocking. But, at the same time, it justifies all the hard work.”

The nomination is extra sweet for Play-N-Skillz because not only was the original version of “Got Money” lost after an engineer mistakenly erased it, but the track wasn’t even meant to appear on Lil Wayne’s album.

“After we remade the song, which is tough to do, we laid the chorus idea and gave it to Pitbull, but it didn’t make it to him in time,” says Play. “T-Pain ended up singing the chorus, he put it in Wayne’s hands, and the rest is history.”

The producers, who recently worked with Hurricane Chris, Yung Joc, Slim, Cassidy, Slim Thug and Lil Wayne’s upcoming project, are now preparing to release their own album.

Titled Out the Box, the set is slated to drop in summer 2009 via their independent label, G4 Recordz. Promotional single “Checking My Fresh” samples Jay-Z’s “Swagga Like Us” and was serviced to radio last week. The first official single, “Angel Eyez,” featuring Akon, will be released in the coming weeks.

Talib Kweli, Bun B, Slim Thug, 112, Yung Joc, Tego Calderon, Pitbull and Maino have all contributed guest vocals. Play-N-Skillz will also release a mixtape in the next few months leading up to the album.

