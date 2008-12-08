Will PS3 Become The New "Home" For Social Networking?

The long-awaited PlayStation Home may be getting ready to launch by December 17, according to a report from Times Online. The story, which was published on December 7, stated the application “is slated for release in the next 10 days.” This isn’t official word from Sony, of course, but the company itself isn’t exactly denying the claim.

VideoGaming247 reports that a Sony Computer Entertainment Europe representative said, “we’re not commenting on that story, I’m afraid.” The story certainly seems plausible enough. Sony has repeatedly insisted that Home is slated for 2008, and opening it to a wider audience with the November Qore certainly seemed to be laying the groundwork for a fully open beta.

It’s also worth noting that, though the window of 10 days seems broad, this coming Thursday (December 11) is the only remaining one in that time frame. If this report is accurate, and if Sony plans to release Home on a Thursday like its usual updates, then we may be seeing it in only a few days. Don’t bank on that knowledge, though, because it comes with plenty of “ifs.” We’ll let you know when we hear a firm — and official — release date for the social networking tool.

