Sheriff Offers Reward For DMX

Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Maricopa County, Arizona is reportedly offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that could lead to the capture and arrest of rapper DMX.

DMX missed a scheduled court appearance in Maricopa County on Friday (December 5) and a local judge issued a warrant for the rapper’s arrest.

It was the second time that DMX had failed to appear in court and the judge also raised the rapper’s bond to $ 120,000.

“This guy is a major annoyance to the criminal justice system,” Arpaio said. “But we will track him down, and he will face a different kind of music in a court of law.”

