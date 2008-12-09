Shawty Redd Reacts To Grammy Nod

Shawty Redd was nominated for “Rap Song of The Year” for “Sensual Seduction,” a hit from the beginning of this year on Snoop’s Ego Trippin’. On the album, the song was titled “Sexual Eruption,” a title change was made for the radio single.

Monday evening, the producer told DX, “Man, it’s an honor to be nominated for a Grammy Award. Actually, this is my first nomination so it means a lot. I been grindin’ and doin’ my thing for a while now so to get recognized is a blessing. I knew when I was in the studio with Snoop workin’ on ‘Sexual Eruption’ that it was a smash, so it was a huge record this past year for us both!”

Shawty Redd will await to see if he wins at the February awards. In the meantime, the producer has recently worked with Big Kuntry, as well as Jeezy’s reported next Recession single “Who Dat.”

The recently hired A&R for Universal Records also reportedly has records in the works with The Clipse, Shawty Putt and Hurricane Chris.

The Grammy Awards air February 8 at 8 pm on CBS.

SOURCE: HipHopDX

