Andre 3000 Sued!

A new lawsuit filed in a Boston courtroom claims that the Andre 3000-created Cartoon Network series Class of 3000 was not as original as the rapper, or the network would have viewers believe, the Boston Herald reports.

Former art student Timothy McGee is suing the Outkast star, as well as Cartoon Network and its parent company Turner Broadcasting for $2 million in damages, citing copyright infringement, breach of contract and misappropriation of trade secrets in the creation of the award winning show.

He is requesting compensation in the form of all the profits from the show, as well as court fees and any other payment the courts may see fit.

“We’ve requested $2 million in damages thus far,” said McGee’s attorney Jerrold Neeff. “The rest remains to be seen.”

According to 33-year-old McGee, in 1997 he submitted a show idea to then Cartoon Network vice president of programming Michael Lazzo about a show following the lives of a group of young musicians, “as they try to break into Atlanta’s burgeoning music scene.”

At issue for McGee, the lawsuit says, is the impression that the “characters, artwork, storylines and concepts” he developed for his show were heavily borrowed upon for Dre’s show, which aired from November 2006 to May 2008.

Also On The Urban Daily: