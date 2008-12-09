REVIEW: Common's Universal Mind Control

On his back to the future eighth solo album, Universal Mind Control, Common channels old-school sounds and vibes while packaging it in a futuristic, club-friendly cyberskin. But does he take us to another world or feed us cosmic slop?

1. UMC

Common told us on Electric Circus that he was the “Future of the b-boy” and this cuts sounds just like that. The “Planet Rock” influence is a nice tribute to the elders that know, but the electro-funk will fit in the rotation of today’s young hipsters who are, ironically, trying to dress and rhyme like Common.

2. Punch Drunk Love ft/ Kanye West

I hated this movie (starring Adam Sandler) so I had to really open my mind to pay attention. It’s a cute girl song but it’s not one of my top ranked Kanye/Common collabos and feels awkward coming right after the hyperactive pulse of UMC.

3. Make My Day feet. Cee-Lo

Ever since “G.O.D” on One Day It’ll All Make Sense I’ve been waiting for Common and Ceel-Lo to collab again. The happy, day-glo bounce of the track reminds of the Kroft Super Stars (yeah, I’m dating myself). It has a definite Gnarls Barkley vibe to it but is the one song I can play with my son in the car. There is a rave in Prague where this will be in heavy rotation.

4. Sex 4 Suga

This is to the Jungle Brothers what “Come Close” was to A Tribe Called Quest. I’m beginning to wonder if Common is trying to get in the clubs of 2008 or 88 because he is drawing more inspiration from the past than the present. Again, another “cute” girl record but there are definitely better stripper anthems out there than this one.

5. Announcement

Borrowing liberally from Biggie’s verse on “Unbelievable” and taking musical cues from Biggie’s “Dreams” this is more evidence that Common’s idea of what rocks a party is still pretty old school. Pharrell’s verse is actually funny because he tries to match Big’s voice and flow. If Common does a video like “One More Chance” it might seal the deal.

6. Gladiator

Common is a lyricist at heart so he always drops one cut where he just goes in (a la “Chi City” and “South Side”). The aggressive drums and blaring synth horns prop up battle ready punch lines like “skinny George Foreman, I’m all in your grill/my rhyme style is blind/it’s all in the feel…” Play this with your morning coffee…or your after work beer.

7. Changes f/Muhsinah

Any of you familiar with the Foreign Exchange have heard of Muhsina by now but this is a great first impression if you aren’t. The retro feel goes back into the 60s with the flowery whistles and guitar. I can just see Common sitting in the Magic Garden wearing sandals with squirrels and birds flying around his head. It’s almost “Come Close” 2008, ‘cept it’s about his kids and not a girl. But yo, is that the sound of someone taking a bong hit right before the hook?

8. Inhale

This is one of those “hey, I gotta beat with this hook that says ‘inhale'” and you write a rhyme to fit it. Not sure if this is Posdnous or Q-Tip’s voice being sampled but either way I’m left trying to “Find A Way” through this song.

9. What A World

The drum track sounds like a karaoke version of Patrice Rushen’s “Forget Me Nots” but then it gets muddled into this quirky guitar and bass line. Common once again digs into the Planet Rock-era for lyrical influence to tell his life story but he seems half interested in rhyming here.

10. Everywhere feat. Matina Top

It’s ironic that he opens the song saying “no pop, no pop, no pop…” because the pop aspirations of this cut are too far left even for me. This is one he should have given to Matina and just did a guest spot on HER CD.

VERDICT: This CD may grow on me down the line but right now there isn’t much for me to sink my teeth into. I didn’t think it was possible for the Neptunes to be too out there (they’re named after a planet for crying out loud) but they should have reeled their boy in just a little bit on this one. You can never take anything away from Com as a lyricist but he gave us a little too much of everyone else and not enough of himself on this disc. After a few spins of Universal Mind Control you might feel like your mind is playing tricks on you.

