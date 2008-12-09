CLOSE
50 Cent: 'Eminem Is Like A Grandmother To Me'

The rapper praised Eminem for taking him under his wing – and said working with the rapper was “always a pleasure.

When I leave here, I’m actually going back to the States, to Detroit, to work with him again,” he said.

You know, me and Em, we work really close together. He’s like a relative to me. … He’s done something for me. He’s like my grandmother.”

He’s someone that provided an opportunity for me to take care of myself when I couldn’t take care of myself. My grandma did it when I was a child, and then Em provided the opportunity for me as an adult.”

50 Cent is due to make a special guest appearance on Eminem’s new album ‘Relapse‘.

The album, which has been produced by Dr. Dre, is due to be released in the New Year.

