Tyler Perry's 'House Of Payne' Is Number One For Black TV!

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne is running in the middle of the pack when it comes to cable sitcoms, but among the African-American audiences it targets, it tops anything else on television, reports Broadcasting & Cable.

Among African-American adults age 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, House of Payne is the No. 1 show in all of network primetime, all of cable and all of syndication, according to its live-plus-seven (people who watch a DVR, VOD, or PC viewing of the show within seven days of its airing), season-to-date and gross-average-audience. The rating includes double-runs on stations and its cable run on TBS.

In primetime, “House of Payne” beats such ratings giants as Grey’s Anatomy, Dancing With the Stars, Desperate Housewives and CSI in all African-American adult demographics, notes the trade publication.

Among syndicated shows in black households, Family Guy comes closest to House of Payne at a 4.9 among adults 18-34. Among adults 18-49, NBC Universal’s Maury inches out Family Guy at a 4.2 to a 4.1. And among older African-American audiences Judge Judy and Oprah are in third and fourth at a 5.1 and 4.3, respectively.

In primetime, Fox’s Family Guy is “Payne’s” closest competition among African-Americans 18-34 at a 5.2. ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy wins third place among African-Americans 18-49 at a 5.2, followed by CBS’ “60 Minutes” at a 4.8. And among older audiences, “CSI: Miami” takes third at a 6.5, followed by CSI at a 6.1.

Also On The Urban Daily: