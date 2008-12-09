Bobby Brown's Book In Stores Today!

Attention all you bad boy Bobby Brown stans. Remember the autobiography that was supposed to have come out earlier this year?

The one that Bobby had pledged to tell all. The one that Whitney didn’t want published for fear that all her business would be made public (what little that hasn’t already been put out there).

Yes, that one: Bobby Brown: The Truth, The Whole Truth and Nothing But…

The book was supposed to be a collabo between then-friends, author Derrick Handspike and Brown, but we’re told the bad boy had a change of heart about going forward with the tome. Looks like it didn’t matter because the “The Truth” is being released today via Down South Books and it’s now being called … surprise … an “unauthorized autobiography.”

We know what you’re thinking. Nope, Handspike and Brown won’t be exchanging Christmas cards this year. But Handspike feels he’s justified in carrying on and bringing the book to light in spite of Brown’s wishes for him not to

