'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' Trailer Coming Soon!

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen director Michael Bay has posted an update on his official forum:

Hey everyone. Back from Egypt and Jordan – we had a wonderful shoot over there. I will miss the crew they were an amazing bunch of people and a lot of fun.

“I’m stuck in the edit room up to my eye balls – also finished producing Friday the 13th and The Unborn – coming out the after the new year. Our Trailer for Transformer you have been asking about – First there will be a teaser poster soon after the new year, and the teaser trailer will be out either in the theaters early Feb. or on the Superbowl. Cannot decide yet. I’m going to release some set stills on this site in a few weeks. I’ll keep you informed. Going back to do more selects now from my portable avid that I take home from work. It’s late, see you.”

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen hits conventional theaters and IMAX on June 26.

