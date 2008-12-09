Late Night With Jimmy Fallon & The Roots!

As everyone was distracted by the shocking news that Jay Leno is staying on at NBC, future Late Night host Jimmy Fallon quietly debuted his first new video blog on NBC.com yesterday. In the 90-second video the former SNL cast member holds off on the funny and instead shows off his his new NBC studio (used by Johnny Carson for the first 10 years of The Tonight Show) and his house band the Roots. The online opening for Fallon’s shoes is meant as a soft debut for his Late Night persona and to hopefully prevent the awkwardness Conan O’Brien experienced when he took over for David Letterman in 1993. Hopefully in tonight’s episode he’ll actually attempt to do something funny. Fallon begins March 2nd. He’s got big shoes to fill. Do you think he’s up to the job? With Leno pegged for a nightly 10:00 PM show, is the value of Conan’s 11:35 Tonight Show diminished? Will Caron Daly stay on the air — meaning NBC will be showing four hours of talk show a night? That means NBC will be broadcasting 20 hours of talk show a week.

SOURCE: Rolling Stone

