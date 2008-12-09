'Little Big Planet' Street Fighter II Sackboys In Stores Thursday

They were first leaked through a Spanish PlayStation community site about a week back, and now Sony today confirmed that four Street Fighter II Sackboy costumes will be available for Little Big Planet this Thursday. Costumes based on Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, and Zangief will cost $1.99 each, or you can get all four in a discounted pack for $5.99.

Mysteriously, the PlayStation Blog hints that there are more costume announcements “in-store” (their deliberate use of quotation marks, not ours) this week for Little Big Planet. Evidently they’ll be announcing them tomorrow, so stay tuned.

For now, though, check out the Ryu Sackboy above, and the other three costumes at 1UP.com.

