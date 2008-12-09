The Examiner Looks At 'Tomb Raider: Underworld'

Q’s views about the newest Tomb Raider game are pretty much on point. Check out the review below:

Several year ago, the Tomb Raider franchise was trying to overcome the debacle called Angel of Darkness and the stagnation of the Tomb Raider franchise. Then developer Crystal Dynamics took over with Tomb Raider: Legend, followed with Tomb Raider: Anniversary and restored the franchise to its former glory with updated gameplay and great story. Now they’ve returned with Tomb Raider: Underworld and a bag of cool stuff to go with it.

The story revolves around Lara and her adventure of solving a mythological mystery and finding out her mother is. It’s actually a pretty intriguing story that would work as a Hollywood film. From the start of the game, you’re into the story waiting to find out what happens next.

One of the most noticeable additions is Lara Croft ability to stay underwater and complete puzzles and missions. In previous games, Lara was only able to stay underwater for as long as she can hold her breath. There’s also a plethora of new animations and movements added to the game including the ability to shoot at two different targets simultaneously, perch on swing bars, the ability to rappel down walls and melee kicking for close quarters combat. The new additions make Lara so much more fun to control.

Just like previous Tomb Raider games, the puzzles are simplistic in nature, but sometimes it’ll take a moment or two to figure out. Some of them will have you on the brink of heading online to find out what to do, but if you take another moment, it’ll come to you.

