Akon Says He Birthed The Singing Rapper?

There is an undeniable trend in rap that has emcees trading their 16’s for some crooning. [Check Out The Urban Daily’s List of Hip-Hop Singers Here] Akon has noticed and feels he is responsible for that trend.

“As an artist, depending on who you are, you should never be in a situation where you feel threatened by another artist,” he told MTV in a recent interview. “If anything, I embrace the fact that they’re doing it. Music changes every year. I’m just happy [about] the fact that people are jumping on what we’re already doing. I look at it like a tribute to what we’re already doing, and I look at it like a compliment, really.”

“I say ‘you’re welcome’ every time I hear [rappers singing]…A melody has a way of describing [words], ’cause of the emotions that come with melody. Melody brings it out better than a bland vocal. It’s easier to relate.”

He also noted that he doesn’t see the trend stopping anytime soon.

“I definitely think it will continue and grow. Hip-hop grew out of its element; it’s literally a lifestyle now.”

Read more at HiiphopDx.com.

Also On The Urban Daily: