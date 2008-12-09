Busta Apologizes For Arab Money Misunderstanding

Only hours after expressing his outrage over Busta Rhymes’ controversial song “Arab Money,” Iraqi-born rapper The Narcicyst told AllHipHop.com that he received a personal phone call from Busta himself last night (December 8), apologizing for the misunderstanding created by the song.

According to Narcicyst, the two rappers spent nearly half an hour on the phone discussing Busta’s original intent in making the song, which the veteran rapper says was meant to pay homage to Arab culture.

