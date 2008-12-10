AUDIO: Racist K-Fed Song Mocks Barack Obama

Evidently, winning his kids and lots of money from Britney Spears wasn’t enough to keep K-Fed happy. The wannabe rapper has recorded a song mocking President-Elect Barack Obama called “Grape Juice.”

Sample lyrics: “We the afro government, it’s the nubian regime. Drinking 40s, smoking weed, and eating collard greens. Showing up to a press conference 40 minutes late. Middle fingers in the air, why you honkies didn’t wait?” (Thanks for transcribing this crap Mr. Crawford)

Click to listen and weigh in. Then look at the galleries of K-Fed hanging out with Black folks and the Black mother of his children!

Also On The Urban Daily: