Is Mariah Carey Pregnant?

First Janet Jackson, now Mariah. It’s MILF Hunting season in the tabloids.

According to the New York Post the recently married songbird may be with child.

“…Spies in LA saw the songbird (above) coming out of a well-known ob/gyn’s office on North Crescent Boulevard, “clutching what looked like a sonogram and being greeted by her entourage with cheers. She was ebullient.” It was the same type of paper that Minnie Driver was holding when she found out she was pregnant at the same doctor’s office…”

Well alrighty then! Nick’s Cannon seems to be working properly. So if she is pregnant, what should they name it?

