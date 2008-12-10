Fantasia Puts House Up For Sale

Court documents obtained Tuesday show one of Barrino’s houses in Charlotte will be up for auction in January following apparent struggles to pay taxes in 2006. The home is valued at $1.1 million.

Court documents show that Florida-based Broward Energy Partners agreed to pay more than $68,000 of Barrino’s taxes in October 2006. She repaid $10,000, but a judge later allowed the company to recover the full loan. It’s unclear why the home was chosen as compensation.

A company attorney didn’t return a message Tuesday, and Fantasia’s record label, J Records, had no comment.

Since her American Idol win in 2004, Barrino has released two albums and acted on Broadway. The North Carolina native has an autobiography, Life is Not a Fairy Tale.

