Will Chris Nolan Direct 'Batman 3'…?

With the release of “The Dark Knight” on DVD and Blu-ray today, the director Christopher Nolan did an interview with USA Today to promote it. Of course with every interview comes the question if he’s doing Batman 3 and when will it be coming out? For now, Nolan states that there are no immediate plans to get the ball rolling on Batman 3. Nolan is nervous about doing another Batman so quickly because many third installments of franchises tend to stink (Superman 3, Godfather 3, etc).

In the article, he says he’s jotting down notes and doing some outlines for a script right now, but there is nothing so far that makes him want to put it on film. Nolan feels that doing a third film too quickly will result in the film being sub-par to the first two and that would be “disrespectful to the fans.“ These statements make me believe that Nolan is committed to doing a third film, but he wants to do it right.

