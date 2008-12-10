X-Men Origins: Wolverine Due Out In May

Alongside the upcoming X-Men Origins: Wolverine film, Activision Blizzard is planning a game of the same name for release in May 2009.

Developed by Raven Software (Marvel: Ultimate Alliance, Soldier of Fortune), the game “enlists players to experience the tormented origins of Wolverine, from his escape of the Weapon X facility to the jungles of Africa.”

Details on the actual gameplay are scarce, though the press release puts a huge emphasis on Wolverine’s mutant healing factor, going so far as to say it “heals him in real time right before the player’s eyes.”

X-Men Origins: Wolverine is in development for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, PSP, Nintendo DS, Wii and Windows PC platforms.

Also On The Urban Daily: