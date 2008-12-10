Soulja Boy/Charles Hamilton Beef On YouTube

In a recent interview with Shade 45 radio, rapper Charles Hamilton had Soulja Boy on his mind.

“Yeah, alright. [Soulja Boy’s] a smart kid, he used the online marketing thing, whatever whatever. He had like a billion views on YouTube. Had a bunch of MySpace friends. He’s smart for using the business.” Hamilton continued, “What the fuck does that have to do with him ruining the opportunity of people such as Corey Gunz, Mickey Factz, Kid Cudi to be accepted in the mainstream? I really don’t wanna hear it, honestly. And I’m not trying play Soulja Boy, but chill. It’s because of Soulja Boy that my day-to-day-the way I live, the Sonic the Hedgehog shit that’s dead real to me is considered a joke.”

Soulja Boy, upon seeing the video, responded with one of his own, addressing his Interscope label mate. “I don’t even know why I’m addressing this, nah this is why I’m addressing this, this doesn’t just goes out to Charles Hamilton the Sonic man, not just him, this goes out to all the rappers out there,” he said. “You’ve been grinding so hard, blahzay blahzay, you’re getting into your record label meetings and all you hear is Soulja Boy, Soulja Boy, Soulja Boy. Goddamn. Soulja Boy got 4 million views on YouTube. Soulja Boy just did this, Soulja Boy just did that, and in the back of your head you like ‘fuck Soulja Boy.'”

The young rapper went on – first extending the olive branch then taking it back. “But in the back of my head, it’s like ‘fuck you!’ But, you know what I’m saying, it ain’t ‘fuck you,’ man. I’d rather share some advice [with] you than get on here and say, ‘pussy, you don’t want no beef’…You gonna have to go to the drawing board right. You know get out the magic marker, X out the Sonic and you might just wanna fuck with Mario.”

