RUMOR: Will.I.Am To Produce For U2?!

After serving as producer on albums for artists such as Usher, Flo Rida, Estelle, and Whitney Houston, will.i.am may also serve as producer for Irish rock group U2’s newest album. Via his blog, Kanye West stated the multi-talented Black Eyed Peas frontman would be lending his production ear to U2, who have three albums which have sold over 5 million copies.

In an interview with Billboard, will.i.am discussed the Black Eyed Peas’ upcoming album The END which will be released next year. Described as a virtual album, The END, which stands for The Energy Never Dies, will be somewhat of a continuous album, with songs being added to the album on a continuous basis.

“It’s a diary … of music that at any given time, depending on the inspiration, you can add to it,” will.i.am explained to Billboard. “When it comes out, there’ll be 12 songs on it, but the next day there could be 100 songs, 50 sketches, 1,000 blogs all (online) around ‘The End,’ so the energy really, truly never dies.”

Shortly after the album is released in March, the Black Eyed Peas plan on hitting the road for their tour.

Along with working on the new Black Eyed Peas album, will has also been hard at work producing. Most recently, he co-scored the soundtrack to Madagascar 2 alongside composer/producer Hans Zimmer.

