Top 10 Things That Make Keyshia Cole Mad!

With Keyshia Cole’s number one rated show, bringing more and more fans to BET, the singer/songwriter shares a few things that piss her off royally.
- Bad hair days
- Liars
- When things don’t go as planned
- When people are mean towards animals
- Stalkers
- When people die over nonsense
- When people don’t learn from their mistakes
- Being disappointed
- Rumors
…And the last thing that makes Ms. Cole mad as shiite…
10. Getting up early
Be sure to check out “You Complete Me,” the newest single off Keyshia’s new album A Different Me in stores on December 16th.
