Sony Confirms 'Home' Release Date

Sony has granted the open beta of Home a firm release date, with the software going live to all PlayStation 3 users from December 11.

First revealed at last year’s GDC, and in development since 2005, Home has been heavily delayed and missed a succession of release windows – but from tomorrow onward it will be available to the general public.

Speaking of the launch of the open beta, Sony’s Kaz Hirai said, “PlayStation Home is truly a promising network community service on the PlayStation platform, made possible with the powerful combination of PS3’s overwhelming computational power and PlayStation Network that covers many countries around the globe. We are committed to providing PS3 users with exciting gaming experiences with PlayStation Home and together with our partners and users, expand the new world of interactive entertainment as we move forward.”

Sony also announced a number of media partnerships, with Diesel set to supply designs for avatar’s clothing and Ligne Roset to provide in-game furniture. Red Bull has crafted a space dedicated to its Air Race series, and games publishers are expected to soon follow suit in creating areas themed around top titles.

The beta will be free of charge.

